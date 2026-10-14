CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Veterans Memorial will host Flour Bluff Friday night at Buc Stadium in the Friday Night Fever Game of the Week, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

The Eagles enter the game at 6-1 overall and 3-0 in district play after a comeback win over district rival Carroll last week. Veterans Memorial trailed 14-7 but did not allow a score in the second half, winning 35-14.

Veterans Memorial's defense clashes with Flour Bluff offense in Friday Night Fever Game of the Week

"I think that whole game kinda just shows the resilience of this team. Never back down, just always think about next play attitude, just put the ball down and play," Andrew Charlebois, senior running back, said.

The defense forced four turnovers in the win — a big key for the Eagles.

"It's a big thing. Good defenses create turnovers for our offense so players like Charlebois can go score. It's just the snowball effect like I've been saying. One good thing happens and we're onto the next," Branden Rivera, senior linebacker, said.

Veterans Memorial has allowed just 18 points per game this season. Head coach Ben Bitner said the team is ready for another challenge.

"I think one thing about this team is we've faced a lot of adversity. Our kids don't back down, they don't start pointing fingers, they don't get down on each other or themselves," Bitner said.

The Hornets come in averaging 38 points per game behind a stellar rushing attack led by senior offensive lineman Sean Boston and the offensive line. They won their last game 59-0 over district opponent Rivera.

When I visited Flour Bluff's practice, the Hornets said they are focused on a key fundamental this week.

"Communication," Max Marravilla, junior defensive lineman, said.

"Communication is key," Boston said.

Head coach Clynt Elwood hopes that communication will bring his team together during a key stretch of district games.

"They're growing closer and closer to each other as the season is going. That's the goal, to be one strong unit in all phases of the game," Elwood said.

Boston said the offense is focused on the basics to keep the Hornets' ground game rolling.

"Staying consistent, getting better every day, and just running the ball," Boston said.

Highlights and a trophy presentation to the winning team will air on KRIS 6 News at 10 p.m. and on the KRIS YouTube page on Friday.

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