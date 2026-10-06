Veterans Memorial's Aaron Hinojosa named 2026 week six Game Changer of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Memorial quarterback Aaron Hinojosa put on a standout performance in Week 6 of the high school football season, helping lead the Eagles to a 41-7 win over Weslaco East in a UIL 5A-DI District 15 matchup.

Hinojosa completed 13 of 14 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns without throwing an interception. His performance earned him KRIS 6 Sports' Game Changer of the Week recognition.

“I always like to start with my o-line. I love those guys. I love them to death," Hinojosa said. "Without those guys I'm really nothing. I think we have a lot of chemistry. You know my receivers we talk a lot and me and my running backs we always have really good chemistry.”

Through six games, Hinojosa has thrown for 1,120 yards, 13 touchdowns and just one interception. The season marks his first as Veterans Memorial’s varsity starting quarterback.

Larissa Liska

His coaches say his ability to manage the offense and prepare each week has played a major role in his success.

“You know week in and week out we ask him to do different things," said Veterans Memorial football head coach Ben Bitner. "Put a lot on his plate as far as running the offense and we call stuff and then make him call stuff on the field.”

Veterans Memorial’s passing attack was on full display against Weslaco East. Four of the Eagles receivers finished with more than 50 receiving yards. One of the game’s key moments came just before halftime when Hinojosa connected with Ryker Hinojosa for a second quarter touchdown.

“Me and Ryker we talk a lot," said Aaron Hinojosa. "We've got a really good connection. You know it just takes practice. We worked during the summer.”

Larissa Liska

Hinojosa also contributed on the ground, rushing for 23 yards on six carries and adding another touchdown.

“He's an athletic kid that can be quick with the ball getting it out and makes most of the throws,” Bitner said.

Veterans Memorial’s offense has found balance through both the passing and running game, something the Eagles hope can help fuel a deep playoff run.

“It would mean everything to me," Hinojosa said. "That's our main goal. That's our No. 1 here.”

The Eagles (5-1, 2-0) face another major district test this week when they take on Carroll (3-3, 2-0) at Buccaneer Stadium. The UIL 5A-DI District 15 matchup is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. and could have major implications for the district title race.