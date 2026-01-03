Veterans Memorial stays undefeated in UIL District 29-5A, Ray outscores King

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UIL District 29-5A boys basketball standings are a toss up between the top five, but Veterans Memorial is the front runner after holding off Carroll 86-80 on Friday. Sophomore combo guard Jaron Couture led the floor with 31 points. Also in the district, Ray overpowered King 79-40.
UIL District 29-5A Standings
Veterans Memorial 5-0
Miller 4-1
Carroll 3-1
Ray 3-1
Flour Bluff 3-1
King 1-3
Alice 0-3
Gregory-Portland 0-4
Moody 0-4