CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The weather was windy but nothing changed on the gridiron for Veterans Memorial.

The Eagles defeated Flour Bluff 51-14 to stay undefeated in UIL 5A-DI District 15.

Veterans Memorial scores 41 in the first half en route to another district blowout

"We're a family more than anything," senior running back Andrew Charlebois said postgame.

Charlebois and backfield running mate Zhi'Yeair Lofton were tearing up the turf at Buccaneer Stadium all night.

The pair each had two touchdowns in the first half of the game. Lofton scored on the very first play from scrimmage from 65 yards out. He added a 21 yard touchdown in the second quarter. Charlebois had a 48 yard rush and 61 yard screen for a pair of scores in the second.

All four of those scores were relatively easy thanks to the Eagles offensive line. They opened up wide gaps for their rushers to bolt through.

"These dudes bring it every week in practice so I have to bring it every week with them," junior offensive lineman Bruce Lira said.

Veterans Memorial moves to 7-1 and 4-0 in district play. They will face Rivera next week.

Flour Bluff will look to bounce back against Harlingen South.

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