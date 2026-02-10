Veterans Memorial makes season opener statement, wins 18-3 over Ray in District 29-5A

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Lady Eagles started the 2026 season with a 18-3 UIL District 29-5A victory over the Ray Texans. Emilee Holmes drove in 4 runs on 3 hits. The senior recently signed to Texas Woman's University.

Larissa Liska

Ray scored in the top of the first when Ava Martinez hit an RBI single. The Eagles responded in the bottom from scoring 4 runs. Veterans Memorial ended the game with 18 hits.

Lyla Creek led things off for Veterans Memorial in the circle. She allowed 3 runs on 7 hits over 4 innings, while striking out 1 batter.

Veterans Memorial will be staying in Corpus Christi this weekend, playing in the Calallen tournament starting Thursday.