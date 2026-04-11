Veterans Memorial gets revenge on Carroll 13-4, sharing lead in UIL District 29-5A softball

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Carroll Lady Tigers had a chance on taking complete control of UIL District 29-5A after winning their first meeting against Veterans Memorial softball 2-0, but the Lady Eagles answered with a vengeance winning game two 13-4.

Emilee Holmes collected 4 hits in 4 at bats for Veterans Memorial. The Lady Eagles got on the board in the first inning when Lyla Creek hit a 2 RBI double. They added to their lead in the top of the second. Both Parker Malone and Holmes hit an RBI single. Veterans Memorial totaled 16 hits in the game.

Lady Eagles starting pitcher Creek allowed 7 hits and 4 runs over 7 innings, while striking out 6 batters and walking 2.

Veterans Memorial is projected to defend their district title, sharing it with Carroll. It's the Lady Tigers first share since 2021. Carroll won the championship outright in 2019.