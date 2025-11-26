Veterans Memorial falls to Harlan 79-60, Eagles new roster preps on tough non-district schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles boys basketball team finished the 2024-25 season in the UIL 5A-DI State Semifinals. It's going to be a tough road to get back there, and it starts with a challenging schedule. The Eagles are (3-4) after falling to San Antonio Harlan (3-1) 79-60.

"I've been extremely pleased with how our guys have battled," said Veterans Memorial basketball head coach Billy White II. "It's been a deal where they could have easily laid down in certain moments of games and things that we've been in, and they didn't. They've battled all the way to the end, and we're learning a lot from them. That's the whole purpose of it was to make the schedule as hard as we could possibly make it."

Up next, the Eagles host Cypress Ranch for another non-district game on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Larissa Liska

Key pieces on the roster that would have been seniors, but have left: Billy White III (Graduated early to SMU), Christian Perry (Transfer to Miller) and Sean Mondragon (Transfer to San Antonio Brennan)