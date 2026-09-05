CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — When you get knocked down, there's always two choices: Stay down or stand up and fight.

Veterans Memorial chose the latter.

The Eagles gave up a pick-6 on their opening drive. Those were the only points they allowed all night against their crosstown rival, the Miller Bucs.

Veterans Memorial defense locks up Miller in dominant showing on Friday Night Fever

"We all play a part and it's something special," senior linebacker Branden Rivera said. "We're gonna go really far and do something great."

Vets won 28-7 over Miller in a game that started off close and ended with the Eagles dominating.

Miller's Dexter Brantley Jr. started off the game by taking an interception to the house. He went 41 yards to go up 7-0 for the Bucs.

But Vets stayed steady.

Andrew Charlebois scored on a 43-yard run in the final seconds of the first quarter.

Then the defense came into play.

Andres Montes came down with an interception on a tip drill. Joaquin Elizalde forced a fumble a couple drives later.

"Whenever we step out here we're always going for 110%," Elizalde said. "We have to trust each other and go all out."

Quarterback Aaron Hinojosa connected with Ryker Hinojosa for a 46-yard TD pass with 8:57 in the second quarter.

Aaron Hinojosa added another QB sneak at the goal line late in the quarter to make it 21-7 Vets and they never looked back.

The offense did what they needed to do. The defense didn't allow a single point. Now the Eagles are 2-0 through two weeks.

Veterans Memorial will face Nixon next on the road.

Miller will look to bounce back hosting Ray.

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