Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
16  WX Alerts
KRIS 6 Sports

Actions

Veterans Memorial baseball holds off Carroll 5-3 in District 29-5A, sweeping the Tigers

Veterans Memorial baseball holds off Carroll 5-3 in District 29-5A, sweeping the Tigers
Veterans Memorial baseball holds off Carroll 5-3 in District 29-5A, sweeping the Tigers
Veterans Memorial pitcher Caleb Garcia
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles took down Carroll 5-3 on Wednesday at Whataburger Field. On Monday the Eagles defeated Carroll 8-2, so Veterans Memorial has secured the UIL District 29-5A series sweep.

In game 2, Carroll got on the board in the first inning after Prince Roland grounded out for an RBI. The Eagles responded in the bottom frame by scoring a run on an error and Jordan Garza hitting a 2 RBI double for the 3-1 lead. Ryan Morgan extended Veterans Memorial's lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the second.

DJ Garcia earned the win on the mound for the Eagles. The starting pitcher only allowed 2 hits and 2 runs, 1 earned, over 6 innings, while striking out 5 batters and walking 3. Caleb Garcia came in relief to close the final inning. He dealt 1 strikeout, while allowing 3 hits, 1 run on an error and 2 walks.

Next up, Veterans Memorial will face Gregory-Portland on Friday. Both teams are currently in playoff spots in UIL District 29-5A, although it is too early in the season to tell who will advance.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Running Dry