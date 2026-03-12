Veterans Memorial baseball holds off Carroll 5-3 in District 29-5A, sweeping the Tigers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles took down Carroll 5-3 on Wednesday at Whataburger Field. On Monday the Eagles defeated Carroll 8-2, so Veterans Memorial has secured the UIL District 29-5A series sweep.

In game 2, Carroll got on the board in the first inning after Prince Roland grounded out for an RBI. The Eagles responded in the bottom frame by scoring a run on an error and Jordan Garza hitting a 2 RBI double for the 3-1 lead. Ryan Morgan extended Veterans Memorial's lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the second.

DJ Garcia earned the win on the mound for the Eagles. The starting pitcher only allowed 2 hits and 2 runs, 1 earned, over 6 innings, while striking out 5 batters and walking 3. Caleb Garcia came in relief to close the final inning. He dealt 1 strikeout, while allowing 3 hits, 1 run on an error and 2 walks.

Next up, Veterans Memorial will face Gregory-Portland on Friday. Both teams are currently in playoff spots in UIL District 29-5A, although it is too early in the season to tell who will advance.