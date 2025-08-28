Veterans Memorial and Miller kickoff Game Night South Texas live on KRIS 6 Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas high school football kicks off this Thursday live on Game Night South Texas. Last year Miller dominated the rivalry 41-7, but Veterans Memorial still put together a strong season. Just remember that it's week one and both teams can learn and bounce back fast.

"You know first football game is always exciting," said Miller outside linebacker Espn Cole. "You know the crowd coming out. The community showing support for this team, and like the first taste of football for the year, great."

It's a Corpus Christi ISD rivalry that's not only fun for the community, but a great test to expose strengths and weaknesses.

"I definitely think that would help. I think they'll show us how to play against hard teams," said Miller sophomore Deion Jones. "To have the grit to want to win, so two teams that would be crashing helmets together to want to win."

The Bucs offense will feature a new quarterback. The projected starter is freshman David James. He'll learn to lead alongside new running backs Daryl Donaldson and Jordan Davis.

"We know there's going to be some mistakes," said Miller football head coach Justen Evans. "You know there's some youth in some spots. You know some guys it will be there first time carrying the load here."

They'll face a tough test early against the Eagles veteran defensive front.

"We're looking forward to our d-line. Our d-line is probably one of our strongest too," said Veterans Memorial senior free safety Ryan Scott. "I think we can get a lot of pressure on that quarterback."

Veterans Memorial's offense will rally around the run game. Andrew Charlebois rushed for 1,884 yards and 24 touchdowns his sophomore season. The junior said last year's loss to Miller is in the past, and the Eagles are focused only on the challenge ahead.

"We're excited about it. We're looking forward to playing physical football," Charlebois said. "We're not going to back down from the fact that we got a bad loss last season. It's a new season, a new us and we're all looking forward to it."

From spring ball to the fall, head coach Ben Bitner has liked the Eagles determination.

"They're competing for jobs," said Veterans Memorial football head coach Ben Bitner. "They're buying into what we're doing and the intent at practice is there, so hopefully that puts it together."

Miller and Veterans Memorial face off for our Game Night South Texas matchup this Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium. Catch the game live on KRIS 6.

Here's the full 2025 Game Night South Texas schedule.