UTRGV gets revenge road win against Islanders in South Texas Showdown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (11-10, 7-5) men's basketball split their South Texas Showdown rivalry season series with UTRGV (10-11, 6-6) after falling 64-55 on Monday at the Hilliard Center.

The Islanders got out out a quick 4-0 start, but then UTRGV found their groove and took over the lead 15-14 with 7:06 left in the first half. Nick Shogbonyo led the Islanders with 12 points. He went 2-4 from 3-point range. Vaqueroes' Julien Gomez led the floor with 19 points.

UTRGV dominated the paint, scoring 28 points versus Corpus Christi's 18. The Islanders scored the majority of their points at the free throw line, going 26-41 at 63 percent. That was also the difference maker as the Vaqueros went 18-25 making 72 percent.

The Islanders are home again on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against Houston Christian University. On Jan. 5 Corpus Christi beat HCU 81-65.

Despite the los TAMU-CC is still near the top of the Southland Conference Standings, sitting fourth just one spot ahead of UTRGV.