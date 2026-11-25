PORTLAND, Texas — The Gregory-Portland Wildcats (12-0) are 1 of 3 Coastal Bend football teams that have survived to the UIL third round of playoffs, alongside Calallen and San Diego.

It’s the same round where G-P fell last year to Boerne 38-7 in UIL 5A-DII. It’s the farthest the Wildcats have advanced in 7 of their last 19 seasons. Now they have a chance to stay undefeated and go further than they have in 22 years.

"It gets us fired up. We, we can go out and do something special that no other G-P team has ever done," said Gregory-Portland senior slot receiver Elijah Hill. "We can make the entire town proud and get it going."

The Wildcats are three wins away from playing for a State title after holding off Liberty Hill 56-43. Next up is 7-ranked Alamo Heights (11-1).

"They've knocked us out of the playoffs, 2 of the 5 seasons I've had here," said Gregory-Portland football head coach Brent Davis. "Here we are with another opportunity, and now we've got to seize that opportunity. They've got to come down here and we've always gone up there in the past. We won the flip, got them in Corpus Christi and the opportunity is right there. We just got to go grab it."

Larissa Liska

Both teams lean toward the run, but have gained yards through the air. G-P senior dual-threat quarterback Carter Dominguez leads the Wildcats with 26 rushing touchdowns and 24 passing touchdowns. Senior receiver Elijah Hill says it starts with the guys up front.

"Our O line, they do their jobs and they give Carter the time to throw us the ball," Hill said. "They give Kaden (Bellard) the holes and make touchdowns. That's it."

Larissa Liska

The defenses are similar as well. Both have 27 team sacks and over 15 interceptions. G-P has held seven opponents to a touchdown or less. Now they face an offense averaging 49 points per game.

"What it's going to take is just everybody flying the ball and the running game, and that's how we're going to beat these guys," said Gregory-Portland free safety and running back Isaac Gonzales. "If everyone's as fast and physical to the ball, we'll win."

Playing Thanksgiving week is a blessing, and they hope to see their family and community in the stands on Friday.

"Playing in Thanksgiving, playing for your community and just your town, it just means a lot," Gonzales said.

Larissa Liska

G-P and Alamo Heights kick off the 5A-DII Regional Semifinal on Friday at 1 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi.

🎟️ Gregory-Portland Ticket Link (Available Monday at 7:00 a.m.)

🎟️ Alamo Heights Ticket Link (Available Monday at 7:00 a.m.)

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Gregory-Portland is (1-4) all-time against Alamo Heights in the playoffs according to Pigskin Prep’s website. They won in 2004, 38-20, which was the last time the Wildcats advanced to the fourth round.