UIL District 29-5A Wrestling: DeLeon wins first district title, Bellino and Arevalo defend championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD put on a show at the UIL District 15-5A wrestling meet at Carroll high school on Thursday. 19 out of 28 weight classes were won by CCISD. The Carroll boys won the team title, followed by King. The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to Regionals.

Larissa Liska

Mustang junior Aiden DeLeon won the 126 lb. weight class by pinning his opponent. DeLeon grew up in a family of wrestlers, and he's proud to win his first district championship and represent King.

"It means a lot. You know I've put a lot of work in with my brothers," DeLeon said. "They've kind of built a foundation for me. They're the best. What I did today means a lot because I've worked all season. I haven't been in the first place spotlight all year, but I got it done today and I was able to get first place."

Larissa Liska

The King girls won the district team championship, finishing the tournament with three individual gold medalists. Senior Isabella Arevalo won her second consecutive title in the 115 lb. weight class by a pin in 41 seconds. Last year she was unable to compete at Regionals, so this season she's making sure to do all of the little things.

"I have three practices a day with my friend on the Carroll team," said Arevalos. "I'm eating better and I'm just more locked in this year."

Larissa Liska

Arevalos' friend on the Carroll team is UIL 5A defending State Champion Genevieve Bellino. The senior three-time district champion and Wesleyan College signee took down Brownsville Rivera's Matilda Villarreal by a 1-0 decision in the 120 lb. weight class. Bellino is now 44-0 this season, getting closer to her goal of 200 career wins and 50 pins.

"Whenever one of us is down we're there sticking together," Bellino said. "Family dinners are something to look forward to. What makes me want to win it again is just to have the longest year I can the last year I can with them."

The UIL 5A Regional tournament starts next Friday, Feb. 6 with finals on Saturday at Carroll High School.

Larissa Liska

Girls Team Champion- King

Girls Runners Up- Veterans Memorial

Boys Team Champion- Carroll

Boys Runners Up- King

CCISD Boys District Champions

106

1st Place - Esteban Vela, Veterans Memorial

113

1st Place - Marcos Nino, Carroll

120

1st Place - Nicholas Bellino, Carroll

126

1st Place - Aiden DeLeon, King

144

1st Place - Josiah Garza, King

165

1st Place - Aiden Ben David, Carroll

175

1st Place - Koby Soliz, Carroll

190

1st Place - Julius Martinez, Carroll

215

1st Place - Roman Nino, Carroll

285

1st Place - Luke Lawson, King