UIL District 29-5A Wrestling: DeLeon wins first district title, Bellino and Arevalo defend championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD put on a show at the UIL District 15-5A wrestling meet at Carroll high school on Thursday. 19 out of 28 weight classes were won by CCISD. The Carroll boys won the team title, followed by King. The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to Regionals.
Mustang junior Aiden DeLeon won the 126 lb. weight class by pinning his opponent. DeLeon grew up in a family of wrestlers, and he's proud to win his first district championship and represent King.
"It means a lot. You know I've put a lot of work in with my brothers," DeLeon said. "They've kind of built a foundation for me. They're the best. What I did today means a lot because I've worked all season. I haven't been in the first place spotlight all year, but I got it done today and I was able to get first place."
The King girls won the district team championship, finishing the tournament with three individual gold medalists. Senior Isabella Arevalo won her second consecutive title in the 115 lb. weight class by a pin in 41 seconds. Last year she was unable to compete at Regionals, so this season she's making sure to do all of the little things.
"I have three practices a day with my friend on the Carroll team," said Arevalos. "I'm eating better and I'm just more locked in this year."
Arevalos' friend on the Carroll team is UIL 5A defending State Champion Genevieve Bellino. The senior three-time district champion and Wesleyan College signee took down Brownsville Rivera's Matilda Villarreal by a 1-0 decision in the 120 lb. weight class. Bellino is now 44-0 this season, getting closer to her goal of 200 career wins and 50 pins.
"Whenever one of us is down we're there sticking together," Bellino said. "Family dinners are something to look forward to. What makes me want to win it again is just to have the longest year I can the last year I can with them."
The UIL 5A Regional tournament starts next Friday, Feb. 6 with finals on Saturday at Carroll High School.
Girls Team Champion- King
Girls Runners Up- Veterans Memorial
Boys Team Champion- Carroll
Boys Runners Up- King
CCISD Boys District Champions
106
1st Place - Esteban Vela, Veterans Memorial
113
1st Place - Marcos Nino, Carroll
120
1st Place - Nicholas Bellino, Carroll
126
1st Place - Aiden DeLeon, King
144
1st Place - Josiah Garza, King
165
1st Place - Aiden Ben David, Carroll
175
1st Place - Koby Soliz, Carroll
190
1st Place - Julius Martinez, Carroll
215
1st Place - Roman Nino, Carroll
285
1st Place - Luke Lawson, King
CCISD Girls District Champions
100
1st Place - Carly Rodriguez, Veterans Memorial
105
1st Place - Rebecca Galan, Ray
115
1st Place - Isabella Arevalos, King
120
1st Place - Genevieve Bellino, Carroll
125
1st Place - Elena Franco, King
135
1st Place - Israel Gibson, King
140
1st Place - Lena Cavazos, Veterans Memorial
145
1st Place - Alyssa Reyes, Veterans Memorial
235
1st Place - Darleen Cotton, Carroll