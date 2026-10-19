UIL approves proposal to develop girls flag football, add basketball shot clock and more

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) Council approved some proposed rule changes on Sunday and Monday that are historic for Texas high school athletics like adding a basketball shot clock and girls flag football.

The Commissioner of Education must approve all rule changes passed by the Legislative Council before they take effect.

The development of girls flag football will be introduced as a pilot program with the establishment of no more than two classifications to begin no earlier than the 2028-29 school year. UIL will gather additional information for rules and guidelines of the pilot program to be considered at subsequent Legislative Council meetings. London's Youniq Le has already received a college offer for flag football. Here's her story.

The UIL Council also agreed upon the adoption of a 35-second shot clock for girls and boys basketball no earlier than 2028-29 for varsity games. The plan is to start with 5A and 6A. Then 3A and 4A will add the shot clock no earlier than 2030-31. 1A and 2A will follow no earlier than 2032-33.

The Council also approved a proposal for home field advantage for the first round of playoffs in all conferences for all team sports beginning with the 2027-28 school year.

In cross country, 4A girls will now run the same distance as 6A and 5A which is 5,000 meters beginning in 2028-29. Junior high cross country meet start times will now be allowed to take place in the morning as a result of actions taken by the Council.

In Team Tennis, 1A and 2A schools will now be allowed to participate. They will compete in 4A alongside 3A schools beginning next school year.

Additionally, the Legislative Council passed a proposal to allow linear football broadcasts on Friday night of the regular season when mutually agreed upon by both schools.

All rule changes approved during this meeting can be found on the UIL website: Click Here [uiltexas.org]

A video recap can be viewed here:

Public Forum: Click Here [youtube.com]

General Session: Click here [youtube.com]