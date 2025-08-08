UIL allows wearable play-calling technology; Tuloso-Midway a pioneer for South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UIL Texas high school football continues to evolve, allowing new gear in 2025. Imagine wearing something similar to a watch. The coaches in the press box message the play, then the player receives it right on their wrist. That’s technology Tuloso-Midway is adding on game day.

"I want to be a competitor. I want to find something that my competition is not doing," said Tuloso-Midway football head coach James Villarreal. "If we can give that to our kids. We did a great job fundraising for it. Our community helped us with that, and we're able to go out and purchase that. You can use them for offense and defense. You can switch over back and forth, but we're going to use them solely for offense this year."

Larissa Liska

It’s a one-way feature that allows coaches to communicate play-calls. There is no limit on the number of athletes who can wear a device. The Warrios have given the watches to their skill players and some linemen.

"They're listening to me, and then whatever play that I call it's got different columns," said Tuloso-Midway's new offensive coordinator Tommy Garcia. "Whether it's formation play, different tags, shifts or anything like that. All of that is going directly to the kids on their watch."

Larissa Liska

Tuloso-Midway’s technology is called GoRout. It’s great for games, but also helps teams at practice whether they’re going through walkthroughs, reducing install times for new players and more.

"I feel like it's just way quicker than signaling from your had or like a playbook," said Tuloso-Midway junior quarterback Joaquin Trevino. "You look down, and it's right there. You look and then you're going. It's just way faster. You can get more plays in and more reps."

You’re probably wondering how secure these devices are. Every GoRout system comes with a unique encryption key that is set for verification, preventing other teams from seeing your play calls. Plus, their durability has been tested at the NCAA DIII level. Last season, only three did not hold up.

"I'm grateful for it you know," said Tuloso-Midway senior running back Damian Figueroa. "It's my last year, so they're putting all of this money into us and we're going to use it to our advantage."