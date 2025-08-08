Tuloso-Midway's returners build off football chemistry

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway football continues to get better every year, coming off their third straight playoff appearance. The Warriors led by second-year head coach James Villarreal are returning a lot of playmakers that will help get their new quarterback adjusted.

"We're learning a whole new offense. Coach Garcia is the new offensive coordinator, so it's a brand new offense for him. So it's kind of been an advantage for him of learning a whole new system and being able to grow with our offensive coordinator since the spring."

Last fall the Warriors tallied a 7-4 record, ending their season in the first round of playoffs. Now they've got a new quarterback Joaquin Trevino, but he's had an entire career to build chemistry with the skill guys.

"I've been playing ball with those guys for a long time, so honestly the chemistry has always been there, and now we're just at a varsity level."

Trevino adds a dual-threat attack to the offense.

"You know he played full-time defense for us last year. That tells you he's tough. He can tackle. Him being able to run the ball, it's going to give us so much more versatility."

Trevino will run the backfield alongside senior running back Damian Figueroa who surpassed 2,000 yards and scored 32 touchdowns last fall. He credits the o-line, which returns four starters.

"Our o-linemen communicate well with me, so like if they see something wrong they'll tell me and I'll just feed off of them. I just think our linemen are real educated now because they played last year and they have a lot of experience on the field."

That experience is going to come in handy in their battle for the District 16-4A Division I title against Calallen. On defense the Warriors look strong, just working on getting their newer linemen up to speed.

"Both of our linebackers are back. We call them the little bash brothers or the little head hunters. We got Ricky back. Ricky played safety. We got Jonas at corner. I'm playing corner this year. Some of our d-line. We lowkey lost a little bit of the d-line, but we'll be okay."

The Warriors start the season against Moody at Cabaniss Stadium, on Thursday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.