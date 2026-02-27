Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KRIS 6 Sports

Actions

Tuloso-Midway upsets Carroll, Santa Gertrudis falls to Clemens at Brenda Marshall's Bayfront Bash

Tuloso-Midway wins Bayfront Bash tournament opener over Carroll 9-5
Tuloso-Midway wins Bayfront Bash tournament opener over Carroll 9-5
3A Santa Gertrudis Academy falls to 6A Schertz Clemens 6-3 in Bayfront Bash tournament
Tuloso-Midway defeats Carroll softball in Bayfront Bash
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD's annual Brenda Marshall Bayfront Bash softball tournament began day 1 of 3 on Thursday. Games are held at six fields, Cabaniss, Veterans Memorial, Carroll, King, Ray and Moody.

At Carroll high school, the 5A Lady Tigers started the tournament with a tough 9-5 loss to 4A Tuloso-Midway.

The next game featured 3A Santa Gertrudis Academy against 6A Schertz Clemens. SGA fell short 6-3.

3A Santa Gertrudis Academy falls to 6A Schertz Clemens 6-3 in Bayfront Bash tournament

The Lady Lions played back-to-back games, but lost to T-M on a walk-off 5-4. Carroll ended their day losing on a walk-off 8-7 to Clemens. A lot of talented teams.

Brenda Marshall's Bayfront Bash continues on Friday with games starting at 10 a.m. and the last game of the day at 4 p.m. Then the tournament ends Saturday with games starting at 8 a.m. and final games at 2 p.m.

2026 Bayfront Bash schedule for last two days

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

2026 Elections