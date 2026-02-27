Tuloso-Midway upsets Carroll, Santa Gertrudis falls to Clemens at Brenda Marshall's Bayfront Bash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD's annual Brenda Marshall Bayfront Bash softball tournament began day 1 of 3 on Thursday. Games are held at six fields, Cabaniss, Veterans Memorial, Carroll, King, Ray and Moody.

At Carroll high school, the 5A Lady Tigers started the tournament with a tough 9-5 loss to 4A Tuloso-Midway.

The next game featured 3A Santa Gertrudis Academy against 6A Schertz Clemens. SGA fell short 6-3.

The Lady Lions played back-to-back games, but lost to T-M on a walk-off 5-4. Carroll ended their day losing on a walk-off 8-7 to Clemens. A lot of talented teams.

Brenda Marshall's Bayfront Bash continues on Friday with games starting at 10 a.m. and the last game of the day at 4 p.m. Then the tournament ends Saturday with games starting at 8 a.m. and final games at 2 p.m.