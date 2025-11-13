Tuloso-Midway, Santa Gertrudis and Flour Bluff celebrated early college signing day 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday, Nov. 12 marked the first day for the early period (Nov. 12-19) of NCAA Signing Day. That includes all sports except football. KRIS 6 Sports Anchor Larissa Liska stopped by three Coastal Bend high schools: Santa Gertrudis Academy, Flour Bluff and Tuloso-Midway.

Two Santa Gertrudis Academy softball players made their dream come true. The Lady Lions celebrated K'Lee Bazan on signing her college commitment to East Texas Baptist University to play catcher. Last spring, Bazan hit 5 home runs and 53 RBI.

"I started when I was 8 and of course I played T-ball, but it means so much all of the hard work I put into it," Bazan said. "Finally it came true like a reality."

Her teammate Natalia Escobedo joins the pitching staff at Texas A&M International. Her junior year she dealt 152 strikeouts and earned 12 wins. She said the Dust Devils were a perfect fit.

"I think it was good because it was close to home and I love the coaches and just the dynamic of the team itself," Escobedo said. "The environment there too it's very pretty."

Tuloso-Midway high school honored two senior softball players on college signing day. Madison Gummelt will travel an hour south to pitch and play outfield for the Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas. She is dedicated and battle-tested. Gummelt overcame an injury she suffered her sophomore season. She now totals 299 career strikeouts. She's excited to join head coach Orlando Salinas' roster.

"I like being close to home. I'm an only child. I can't leave my parents like that," Gummelt said. "I also know some of the girls going to Kingsville, so it's a great opportunity for me."

Goldie Hill will play first base and pitch for Oklahoma Wesleyan. The lefty is known for her power at the plate. Signing day is extra special because she joins her cousin Kyle who played baseball for Baylor and was selected in the MLB Draft in 2019.

"It means a lot. Ever since I was little I looked up to him, and I get to follow in his footsteps and it just means a lot," Hill said.

Flour Bluff highlights three senior signees inking their college contracts. 2025 State Champion volleyball setter Lola Fisher chose the University of Texas at Dallas. Fisher ends her Hornets career with 2,617 assists, 901 digs and 370 kills. Continuing to play and finding a strong Mechanical Engineering school were top priorities.

"I love the coaches and I love the environment and the culture of the team," Fisher said. "Which was also something that I thought was really important on my checklist. Plus, Richardson is a great area."

Hollie Santos will add a defensive specialist and libero to Angelo State University. She plans on studying health science to become a radiologist.

"I went all over Texas during the summer to go to camps and see where I wanted to go," Santos said. "When I went to Angelo State I felt home there even when I wasn't there to get an offer or anything, and that really spoke to me."

Aidan Proud started playing soccer when she was 4-years-old. Now she has inked her commitment to Sul Ross State University. On her visit she felt wanted and already part of the team. Proud is the first college athlete in her family, and she said it would not be possible without her parents.

"For them to be able to see me grow into the person I am today when we came from so little and my parents came from so little, and being able to do that and make them proud is probably the biggest dream of my life," Proud said.

