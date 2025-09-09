Tuloso-Midway running back Figueroa named 2025 Game Changer of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High school football fans may have seen a unique game highlight from Tuloso-Midway's Damian Figueroa on social media after week two.

"It was either I was going to run him over or just jump over him, so I just had to figure it out,"Figueroa said. "Really hurdling don't really click. It just goes."

The senior running back hurdled a man to find the endzone. The first of 7 touchdowns for Figueroa in the game against Ray, and that's why he is our KRIS 6 Game Changer of the Week.

"I saw it in-person," said Tuloso-Midway junior offensive lineman Ethan Barrientos. "I thought he was going to get tackled and then I was like, oh."

Figueroa's flight is nothing new, but was needed in a 56-46 barn burner win over Ray.

"Games like that really just prepare us for just like harder teams and getting that experience to where we have to dig deep and win," Figueroa said.

The senior caught two passes for 23 yards, and rushed for 280 yards on 33 carries and 7 touchdowns.

"Yeah, I don't score the points," Figueroa said. "My points go to them. That's all them."

He credits his teammates in the trenches.

"Give him a little hole and he's going to take it, so it makes it a little easier," said Barrientos. "Our goal is to make it easier for him."

The Warriors held a 1 point lead over Ray, 35-34, going into the fourth quarter. Figueroa carried the load, but it was special teams that made two 2-point conversion stops that sealed the deal.

"We had to come together as a team just to finish off the game," Figueroa said.

Tuloso-Midway's week three matchup is at home against London. The non-district game is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Warrior Stadium.