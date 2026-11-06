Tuloso-Midway punches ticket to postseason with gutsy road win over Beeville

BEEVILLE, TX — Tuloso-Midway entered Thursday's game with two choices: Win and get into the playoffs or lose and end their season.

They rode the team bus out of Beeville with another win and a postseason berth.

The Warriors defeated the Trojans 31-20 on Game Night South Texas.

Tuloso-Midway punches ticket to playoffs with gutsy road win over Beeville

The win means Tuloso-Midway will play undefeated Alice in round 1 of the playoffs.

Ricardo Hernandez scored first with 6:09 in the opening quarter. He added another touchdown from 46 yards out in the second.

Jasi Alavarez also hit paydirt in the second quarter. TM led 21-0 before Beeville's Gavin Garza forced a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

The Warriors never gave up the lead.

Beeville cut the deficit to 28-20 after Jaylen Robinson scored on a 66-yard reception.

But Tuloso-Midway drove down the field for a field goal to put the game out of reach. It stayed 31-20 until the final whistle.

Beeville's season will end at 3-7 and 2-4 in district play.

Tuloso-Midway, who has never won a playoff game in school history, will face Alice in the first round of the postseason.

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