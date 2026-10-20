Tuloso-Midway advances to first Team Tennis State Semifinal, Flour Bluff returns back-to-back

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway and Flour Bluff Team Tennis have made history together. It's the first time the Coastal Bend has sent two Tennis Teams to the UIL State Tournament in the same fall season.

It's also Tuloso-Midway's first ever trip to the State Semifinal. The Warriors earned the milestone with a (22-2) record this season. They will face Robinson (11-4) in the 4A State Semifinal on Wednesday at 8:25 a.m. in San Antonio at the Northside Tennis Center. It was a special moment for the 12 seniors to finally take down defending 4A State Champion Wimberley to advance.

"We knew how important this time was, especially because we haven't gotten to this point," said Tuloso-Midway tennis senior Tristen Dowless.

Larissa Liska

"Honestly, everybody has their own like little talent, I feel, and we're just so deep," said Tuloso-Midway tennis senior David Guerrero. "I feel like the competitiveness against each other kind of like pushes us to be better."

Larissa Liska

Flour Bluff is making back-to-back UIL 5A State Semifinal appearances for the first time ever. The Hornets will have a tough challenge facing defending State Champion Frisco Centennial (15-7) on Wednesday at 8:25 a.m. in San Antonio at the Annemarie Tennis Center.

Although Flour Bluff graduated seven seniors, this year's Hornets have a (24-1) season record. Their 2026 fall roster includes six seniors and three freshmen who have came in and stepped up.

"It's honestly been really exciting because my freshman year, it was a big deal just for us to win district," said Flour Bluff senior Katelyn Schoene. "Then this year it's like your goal is to get through district and then see how far you can make it. To make it to State 2 years in-a-row, my junior and senior year, has been pretty exciting and the team, everyone is great."

Larissa Liska

The only other Coastal Bend Team Tennis squad to qualify for the State Tournament multiple time was Carroll. The Tigers finished second in 2002 in UIL 5A and fell in the Semifinal in 2001 and 2004.

Tuloso-Midway State Semifinal Tennis Team

Audrey Arango - Senior

Hayden Armstrong - Junior

Gianna Arzuaga - Junior

Noah Delagarza - Senior

Brandyn De La Paz - Senior

Tristen Dowless - Senior

Jillian Garcia - Junior

Gabriel Gonzalez - Junior

David Guerrero - Senior

Abcde Gutierrez - Senior

Anaiah Lazo - Freshman

Ruby Lopez - Freshman

Isabella Luis - Senior

Francisco Martinez - Senior

Senovio Martinez - Senior

Adam McCarty - Junior

Ethan Molina - Junior

Estrella Perez Garcia - Senior

Gilberto Rodriguez - Senior

Gustavo Rodriguez - Senior

Faith Springs - Junior

Larissa Liska