Tuesday Volleys: Veterans Memorial sweeps Calallen, Carroll beats G-P in five set district thriller

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday Volleys did not disappoint. Carroll defeated Gregory-Portland in five sets Tuesday night, pulling ahead in the UIL District 29-5A standings. Both G-P and Carroll entered the match 1-1 in district play tied for third.

Carroll won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-23. Gregory-Portland responded, taking sets three and four 25-19 and 25-14. Carroll closed out the match in the fifth set, winning 15-12.

In the first set, Kaci Jimenez recorded a kill on an outside set, giving Carroll a 6-5 lead. Emma Ross followed with a service ace to push the Lady Tigers' advantage to 9-5. Gregory-Portland fought back, with Kalli Rowe recording a dig and Kloey Cantu setting Vivian Alexander for a tip kill, cutting the deficit to 18-13, but Carroll held on to win the set.

Also in UIL District 29-5A, Flour Bluff stays undefeated after taking down Victoria East 25-7, 25-17 and 25-9.

Veterans Memorial sweeps Calallen in non-district volleyball 2026

In a non-district matchup at Veterans Memorial, the 5A Lady Eagles swept 4A Calallen 25-13, 25-18, and 25-17. Both teams entered the season ranked.

Veterans Memorial (21-10, 1-1) controlled the first two sets, and added to it in the third when senior hitter Parker Malone broke through a block to put the Lady Eagles up 20-12. Calallen's Braylee Meador answered with a kill down the line to close the gap to 22-15, but Veterans Memorial closed out the match. Junior setter Bayleigh Figueroa and Malone combined for a cross-court kill to reach match point, and Figueroa set Sarita Owiredu for the final kill to seal the sweep.

The win was a bounce-back performance for Veterans Memorial after falling to district leader Flour Bluff last week.

"Friday after the tough loss we really wanted to work on our side out game. Quick side outs, and I feel like we did a great job of that this game," Figueroa said. "We didn't let them go on too many runs like we did in Flour Bluff and just playing as a team instead of playing individually."

Veterans Memorial vs. Calallen Volleyball Stats

Vets Aces: Parker Malone 5, Bayleigh Figueroa 2

Calallen: M. Giles 2, M, Risinger 2

Vets Digs: Lily Garza 14, Parker Malone 9

Calallen: A. Duke 12, Taylor Paredez 7

Vets Blocks: Addison Gomez 3, Parker Malone 1

Calallen: B. Meador 1, T. Paredez 1

Vets Kills: Parker Malone 15, Sarita Owiredu 5

Calallen: M. Geis 8, T. Paredez 7

Vets Assists: Bayleigh Figueroa 16, Sofia Barrera 14

Calallen: L. Cecava 12, M. Risinger 9