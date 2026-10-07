Tuesday Volleys: Sinton tops Ray, George West outlasts West Oso in five-set district battle

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several Coastal Bend volleyball teams continued their push through the heart of district play this week. George West and West Oso battled in a five-set thriller in UIL District 29-3A, while district-leading Sinton earned a non-district victory over Ray.

George West ultimately claimed the victory in five sets, winning 20-25, 25-18, 25-22, 21-25 and 16-14. The Lady Horns entered the match looking to stay near the top of the UIL 3A District 29 standings, while West Oso continued its fight for a playoff spot.

Larissa Liska

West Oso struck first in the opening set behind a kill from Tyonna McClary to take an early 3-2 lead. George West answered as Lillian Leeton set up Audrey Miller for a cross-court kill that gave the Lady Horns a 12-10 advantage. McClary continued to lead the Lady Bears' attack, helping West Oso close the gap later in the set. Avery Goebel delivered a key kill for George West, but West Oso rallied to win the opening set 25-20. Like set one, the match went the distance in favor of George West.

Sinton tops Ray in non-district volleyball test 2026

Meanwhile, UIL District 29-3A leader Sinton faced 5A Ray in a non-district matchup. The Lady Pirates won the final two sets to secure the match over Ray in four sets, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18 and 25-12.

Sinton won the opening set before Ray responded in the second. Ellissa Reagan helped keep the Lady Pirates within striking distance early in the set, while Genesis Benavides delivered a kill for the Lady Texans during Ray's run. Sinton battled back behind Tiana Salone, who produced multiple kills to help close the deficit. Ray captured the second set 25-22 after a kill from Elly Cordova, but the Lady Pirates regained control from there.

After the match, Salone credited the team's chemistry for its success.

"We just like work as a team. We don't like get down and like when it comes hard we just work together and that's how it gets us through," Salone said.

Larissa Liska

Sinton and George West lead the standings, and will play their rematch on Friday, Oct. 16. Sinton won the first meeting in three sets, 3-0.