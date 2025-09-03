Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tuesday Volleys: Gregory-Portland upsets Carroll in five set thriller, London sweeps

London volleyball sweeps Aransas Pass
London volleyball sweeps Aransas Pass
Gregory-Portland wins five set thriller over Carroll 3-2
London sweeps Aransas Pass 3-0
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High school volleyball is serving up district duels.

Gregory-Portland upset Carroll in a five set thriller 17-25, 25-22, 16-25, 28-26 and 15-13. A huge win for G-P (2-0), one of three teams undefeated in UIL 5A District 29 alongside Flour Bluff (3-0) and Veterans Memorial (2-0). Carroll is close behind at (1-1).

Gregory-Portland wins five set thriller over Carroll 3-2

London swept Aransas Pass 3-0 in a UIL 3A District 29 duel, 25-11, 25-7 and 25-3.

London sweeps Aransas Pass 3-0

