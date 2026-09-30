Tuesday Volleys: Flour Bluff sweeps Gregory-Portland to stay undefeated in UIL District 29-5A

PORTLAND, Texas — Flour Bluff swept Gregory-Portland 25-13, 25-8, 25-13 Tuesday to remain undefeated atop UIL District 29-5A standings as the first rotation of play comes to a close.

The Hornets dominated from the opening set, with senior Nya White and Alyssa Thornton combining for blocks that kept the Lady Cats offense in check throughout the match. Thornton also contributed offensively, slamming kills to help Flour Bluff build early leads in each set.

Gregory-Portland showed fight in the first set, with Kendall Dawson spiking off the block to keep the Lady Cats within striking distance, but Flour Bluff pulled away to take the set 25-13 and never looked back.

White, a Texas State commit, credited the team's defensive depth after the match.

"Oh, our defense is amazing. I always give them props, especially Addie Mayo. She's solid back there. Then we also have some outsides back there, and they do their job almost all the time. And then Kristina always covers me with those tips, so our defense is really solid," White said.

Kate Croft, Emily Eggleston and others also contributed offensively for Flour Bluff with a kill in the first set.

With the first rotation complete, Flour Bluff sits alone at the top of UIL District 29-5A at (6-0). Victoria West (5-1) and Veterans Memorial (4-2) follow in the standings. Gregory-Portland (2-4) remains in a three-way tie for the fourth and final playoff spot.