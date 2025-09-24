Tuesday Volleys: Flour Bluff survives five set thriller, Tuloso-Midway sweeps Robstown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday Volleys did not disappoint. With district matchups underway, Flour Bluff earned a five set victory over Veterans Memorial and Tuloso-Midway swept Robstown.

Flour Bluff (29-7, 8-0) held off Veterans Memorial in five sets: 21-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-12 and 14-6 to stay undefeated in UIL District 29-5A. It was the Battle of Yorktown rivalry. Junior Alyssa Thornton led the Hornets with 24 kills and 5.5 blocks.

"That kill meant a lot because I feel like it really boosted our energy a lot and really brought us together more," said Thornton. "I feel like it gave us a lot of confidence as well. Now we know that if we're down we can always get back up."

Other Hornets stat leaders were Kate Croft with 3 aces and 22 digs, Emily Eggleston with 1 ace, 2.5 blocks and 20 kills, Kennedy Teel with 1 ace and 1.5 blocks, Hollie Santos with 22 digs, Lola Fisher had 22 digs, 14 kills and 39 assists and Kristina Rodriguez added 18 assists.

Tuloso-Midway swept Robstown in three sets for their first UIL District 31-4A win of the season, but the Cotton Pickers put up a fight. The Cherokees won 25-11, 25-20 and 25-11. Bella Garcia led the floor with 22 kills.

Tuloso-Midway Stats:

Kills: Isabella Garcia 22 ; Hailey McLaughlin 10

Assists: Ariella Esquivel 26; Jesslin Diaz 13

Digs: Makenly Moody 14; H. McLaughlin 12; B. Garcia 8

Blocks: Iris Uribe 1; Kellie Box 1

Aces: A. Esquivel 3; H. McLaughlin 2; M. Moody 2

Robstown Stats:

Kills: Danikah Garza 4; Sorya Tobias 3; Keera Huff 3

Assists: S. Tobias 5; Yadira Rodriguez 5

Digs: S. Tobias 16; D. Garza 11; Audriana Rodriguez 6

Blocks: Maliyah Rodriguez 1; Kandyce Oyvervides 1

Aces: S. Tobas 1; Taylor Vasquez 2