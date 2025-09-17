Tuesday Volleys: CC King and Incarnate Word Academy sweep district opponents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday Volleys district play is underway. Corpus Christi King held off Alice in three games and Incarnate Word Academy swept their rival St. John Paul II.

Corpus Christi King had to battle back in set one against Alice, winning 26-24. The next two sets were much better for the Lady Mustangs taking it 25-8 and 25-15 in their UIL District 29-5A matchup. Miranda Sosa led King with 25 kills.

Incarnate Word Academy added to their winning streak after sweeping St. John Paul II 25-6, 25-9 and 25-7. It was a TAPPS District 5-4A matchup. IWA's Allie Allen led the team with 11 kills.