Tuesday Volleys: Calallen wins rivalry over Tuloso-Midway, Veterans Memorial sweeps King

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — District games on Tuesday Volleys are in full swing. Calallen and Veterans Memorial earned some tough sweeps to stay near the top of their district standings.

The Calallen Wildcats are now 25-7, 3-0 after holding off Tuloso-Midway in a UIL District 31-4A rivalry game on Tuesday. Calallen won 25-16, 27-25 and 25-22.

Leaders for Calallen:

Kills:

Taylor Paredez 19

Jadyn Lindgren 13

Blocks:

Larkin Roy 2

Assists:

Grace Martinez 43

Digs:

Amelia Hernandez 21

Taylor Paredez 13

Aces:

Jadyn Lindgren 1

Amelia Hernandez 1

The Veterans Memorial Lady Eagles improved their UIL District 29-5A record to 8-2 after sweeping King in three sets 25-13, 25-17 and 25-20.

Tuesday Volleys 2025: Veterans Memorial sweeps King in 3 sets

Leaders for Veterans Memorial:

Aces:

Addison Gomez 3

Parker Malone 1

Digs:

Ava Garcia 17

Bayleigh Figueroa 11

Lily Garza 11

Blocks:

Addison Gomez 2

Kills:

Parker Malone 13

Kaylee Worthington 12

Assists:

Bayleigh Figueroa 21

Sofia Barrera 21

Leaders for King:

Aces:

Anai Hernandez 1

Johanna Dworaczek 1

Digs:

Johanna Dworazek 12

Blocks:

Miranda Sosa 1

Kills:

Miranda Sosa 18

Assists:

Isabella Puglisi 20