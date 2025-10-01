Tuesday Volleys: Calallen wins rivalry over Tuloso-Midway, Veterans Memorial sweeps King

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — District games on Tuesday Volleys are in full swing. Calallen and Veterans Memorial earned some tough sweeps to stay near the top of their district standings.
The Calallen Wildcats are now 25-7, 3-0 after holding off Tuloso-Midway in a UIL District 31-4A rivalry game on Tuesday. Calallen won 25-16, 27-25 and 25-22.
Leaders for Calallen:
Kills:
Taylor Paredez 19
Jadyn Lindgren 13
Blocks:
Larkin Roy 2
Assists:
Grace Martinez 43
Digs:
Amelia Hernandez 21
Taylor Paredez 13
Aces:
Jadyn Lindgren 1
Amelia Hernandez 1
The Veterans Memorial Lady Eagles improved their UIL District 29-5A record to 8-2 after sweeping King in three sets 25-13, 25-17 and 25-20.
Leaders for Veterans Memorial:
Aces:
Addison Gomez 3
Parker Malone 1
Digs:
Ava Garcia 17
Bayleigh Figueroa 11
Lily Garza 11
Blocks:
Addison Gomez 2
Kills:
Parker Malone 13
Kaylee Worthington 12
Assists:
Bayleigh Figueroa 21
Sofia Barrera 21
Leaders for King:
Aces:
Anai Hernandez 1
Johanna Dworaczek 1
Digs:
Johanna Dworazek 12
Blocks:
Miranda Sosa 1
Kills:
Miranda Sosa 18
Assists:
Isabella Puglisi 20