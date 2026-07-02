Three Rivers athletics field bond updates on track for 2026-27 season

THREE RIVERS, Texas — Three Rivers where the Bulldogs athletic fields are going to look a lot different this year. Football, baseball and softball all receive new facilities thanks to the bond, so let's get an update for the 2026-27 season.

"Bond 2025 was a success," Three Rivers athletic director Jesse Garcia said. "We were able to start production on some much needed upgrades to our stadium. One being the new field turf product. Our past endzone was red. We went ahead and put it out to a vote for the community and the community overwhelmingly chose to go deciding with the black endzones."

Larissa Liska

The field has green pellets that are about 30 degrees cooler on the surface than the old black pellets. Three Rivers will also install a new digital scoreboard, which is expected to be done in time for their season opener.

"The new scoreboard is actually being moved from the south endzone to the north endzone outside of the fence," Garcia said. "It's going to be 30 feet long by 10 feet high."

As far as the track, the contractors just laid the asphalt. It's going to be poured in the next couple of weeks.

"So we decided to go with the red color track, but we're also going to do different color exchange zones," Garcia said. "We're going to go with the dark gray to give it the two-tone look."

Larissa Liska

The old baseball and softball fields are still being torn down, but a few things like the dugouts are staying behind with the new project.

"New scoreboards for both baseball and softball, new LED lights will be installed as well, new netting and we are actually getting covered bleachers for the protection of our fans," Garcia said.

Larissa Liska

Proposition B in the bond was approved as an $11,750 project, which was much needed to update fields for the Three Rivers students.

"Huge success. As you guys can see construction is still going on," Garcia said. "Great things are happening with the bond. Just wanted to take some time to thank the whole community and thank you guys for coming out and voting."

Three Rivers kicks off their season on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium against Premont.