Texas A&M-Kingsville legend Earl Dotson inducted into Packers Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin — Earl Dotson waited nearly 25 years after his retirement to receive one of football's most meaningful honors, induction into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

Dotson, a former Javelina at Texas A&I, now known as Texas A&M-Kingsville, spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Packers. During a five-season stretch from 1995 to 1999, he missed only 5 games as a right tackle, helping anchor one of the league's top offenses led by quarterback Brett Favre. That run included a Super Bowl championship in 1996.

For a lineman, recognition of that kind, arriving so many years after his playing days, carries a mix of emotions.

"I'm going to always be a Green Bay, but now I'm a Green Bay Packer Hall of Famer. So thank y'all and like I said, go Pack go!" Dotson said.

During Dotson's Kingsville career he was an All-America offensive lineman for the Javelinas in 1991-92 and was inducted into the Javelina Hall of Fame in 2003. Texas A&M-Kingsville shares that the 6-4, 320-pound offensive lineman was named the Lone Star Conference Lineman of the Year and was on the all-conference team in his two years with the team. He did not give up a sack in 1992 and did not allow any tackles by his opponent in six games. He was never penalized for holding or offside in his senior season and registered 78 knockdown blocks.

Dotson currently lives in Corpus Christi and is a big supporter of the Miller Buccaneers.