Tate Mitchell fundamentally sound on Gregory-Portland's defense and the stage

PORTLAND, Texas — Gregory-Portland is one of five Coastal Bend football teams still undefeated after week 9. Their defense has held opponents to a touchdown or less in 6 of their 8 games. The Wildcats are fundamentally sound. Senior linebacker Tate Mitchell, who is top four on the team in tackles, is making even more noise off the field.

"Football has been a part of my life," Mitchell said. "My dad, my uncle and my cousin are all coaches, and they've all coached me, so they all know that I'm really big into hitting."

Opposing offenses need to keep an eye on Mitchell. Through 8 games he's totaled 52 tackles, 1 sack and 8 hurries.

"He's got great instincts, you know, and then he's violent when he gets there," said Gregory-Portland football head coach Brent Davis. "I mean he's he's one of the hardest hitters I've probably ever coached."

Larissa Liska

During the fall season he is focused on football, but this year he has added music to his weekend playlist.

"I think that music's always kind of been a part of me. I've always been singing in the back of the car with my mom when we were driving to school humming to songs, and it's always just been in my heart," Mitchell said. "So I never would have thought that it would have come out like this."

Mitchell's family and coaches support him 100 percent. They've even shown up at venues to watch a performance.

"I've seen him several times live and he's very talented," Davis said. "Very unique, and has his own kind of niche. I think he's gonna be highly successful."

Larissa Liska

Gregory-Portland even surprised Mitchell by playing his first single, Rattlesnake, on their scoreboard during pregame.

"Holy cow, that's my song. So I was trying to you know play it off," Mitchell said. "It's not that big of a deal and then everybody starts saying, bro Tate, that's your song. You gotta go look at it and everybody was hyping it up. It was just, it was really amazing."

When he's not at the field or in the classroom, Mitchell is practicing his passion. Here's a listen to one of his new songs, Don't Have A Care, expected to be released in December or early 2027 on multiple platforms.

"I love the old music, all the old school rock, so I kind of tried to put it into it," Mitchell said. "These next songs are gonna be more modern country, I would say, but I'm really excited about it."

Mitchell also has a duet song coming out soon with Maddy Taylor. They're still working on the song's name.

Mitchell Family

Mitchell's journey began when a family member handed him a guitar. Now he's turning a dream into a career. He'd like to thank God and his pastor. Fans can follow Tate Mitchell on Facebook and Instagram at @TateDillonMusic.

No. 8 Gregory-Portland (8-0, 4-0) looks to stay undefeated in their home matchup against Brownsville Pace (4-5, 3-2). Kickoff is set for Friday at 7 p.m.