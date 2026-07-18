TAMU-Corpus Christi's Ian Webb redefines powerlifting, spina bifida no match for wave of raw strength

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi one Islander is stronger than the waves crashing into the coast. Barbells are just one of many lifts that Mechanical Engineering student Ian Webb carried his freshman year.

“It's like an addiction you know. It's like what's that next step, how much can I lift tomorrow and how much can I lift next week. It's the chasing that new goal.”

Webb lifts competitively. The Pearland native recently claimed first place in the bench press at the Texas State Championship, the Aggie Showdown, and the USA Powerlifting Summer Power Fest where he set a personal record with a 336 pound bench press.

"You know from my first meet in November of last year to my last meet in the end of June it's a 45 pound difference."

Ian Webb

His medals are a small prize compared to the true victory of lifting with spina bifida, a condition he was born with in which the spinal cord develops outside the spinal column.

"I was 6-months old when I had my first surgery, and everything was fine. I think when I was 6-years-old I got my first pair of braces, and after that it was like a fuse was lit."

That's when he started playing football and finding his passion for competitive sports.

"I don't know. I don't know anything else. You know, I see myself as normal like everybody else. Yeah I'm in a wheelchair, but at the end of the day I can bench press 330 pounds."

Larissa Liska

Lifting is where Webb finds peace. A breath, hype music and no spotter. Just training, him and the bar.

“It's like my mind and my body is getting ready to go under and once I do it it's just kind of muscle memory at that point. I don't have to think about it. I just do it.”

Webb joined the Islanders powerlifting club in September 2025, and currently serves as the vice president.

"I love how everybody supports everybody. Even on your own team, even when it is competitive and you don't want to cheer for the other team, your own team is there."

Larissa Liska

He competes in the adaptive 275 pound weight class, but right now he's trying to cut down to 242.

"Powerlifting is cool and all, but the ultimate goal is to start walking again and be more dependent on walking rather than my wheelchair. If I lose a lot of weight it will be easier for me, you know, because I already have the leg muscles I just need to make it easier for myself."

His next meet will be the Texas Collegiate State Championship in November in San Antonio. Webb’s goal is 350+. Then he hopes to get invited to The Arnold Sports Festival, the biggest meet for adaptive athletes.