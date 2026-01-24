Swift scores in OT again, IceRays win seventh straight over Jackalopes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi IceRays (20-15-3) continue their hot seven game win streak after holding off the Odessa Jackalopes (15-16-6) 5-4 on Friday. For the second straight game, Easton Swift scores in overtime.

“I loved our response tonight,” said Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. “We didn’t have our cleanest start, but the bench never panicked. Our guys stuck with it, got contributions up and down the lineup, and found a way when it mattered most. That’s a resilient group in that locker room, and these kinds of wins say a lot about who we’re becoming.”

The game was tied at 3-3 going into the third period. Odessa broke the ice first when Jeremy Jacobs snapped a power-play goal. Midway through the period, IceRays' Lucas Hihn tied it up when he found the net for the second time. It came down to a 3-on-3 overtime. Sam Troutwine and Justin Thibault set up, where he ripped a wrist shot into the top corner for the 5–4 overtime victory.

Larissa Liska

The IceRays and Jackalopes wrap up their weekend series on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at the Hilliard Center. Corpus Christi will look to stay undefeated in 2026 and secure the series sweep over Odessa.

