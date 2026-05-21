State champion Harrison among 9 Gregory-Portland seniors signing to play college sports

PORTLAND, Texas — Nine Gregory-Portland Wildcats senior athletes signed their college commitments this spring.

In track and field, 4-time state qualifier and 3-time state medalist Tristen Grimes will pole vault for the University of Incarnate Word.

Larissa Liska

Ryder Harrison will vault and compete in the multi-event at Texas State. Harrison broke the school record at 16 feet 7 inches this year and won his first state championship at 16 feet 6 inches.

"I'm very excited. I mean, track is what I love. It's what I like to do. I like to run, so I'm excited to do that for another 4 years and Texas State, when I got there, I mean, all the coaches, they made it feel like home, and I wasn't even going to school there yet. So just hearing that from them and seeing how they function, it just really tied it all together for me," Harrison said.

Larissa Liska

Three football players signed their college commitments. Cameron McGinnis will kick for Schreiner University. His senior year he scored 99 points. Marcus Bellard will play football for Culver-Stockton. Kali'i Leomiti, a GP team captain, signed with the University of Incarnate Word to play offensive line.

"It was the right place because the people, the coach, the line coach, and the offensive coordinator really made it feel like home. It was 2 hours away from the house and there's just something about it that made it feel like I can do it," Leomiti said.

Larissa Liska

In softball, Cadence Sandoval inked her commitment to Huston-Tillotson. Jose Garcia will play soccer for Coastal Bend College in Beeville. Jake Rojas will play tennis at McMurry University. Steve Orellano signed to play Esports at Texas A&M-Kingsville, with a specialty in Super Mario Smash Bros.