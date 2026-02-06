St. John Paul II, Incarnate Word Academy prep for TAPPS DIII State swim meet

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — St. John Paul II is hoping to set a school standard at the TAPPS Division III State swim meet. The Centurions qualified 5 boys and 1 girl swimmer. They're looking to bring home their first State relay medal to the Centurions program.

"This is the largest group we've taken to TAPPS State since 2012, so I'm real excited for this group," said St. John Paul II swim coach Annette Duvall. "I've got a lot of younger swimmers coming up that didn't quite make it to State this year."

Larissa Liska

Adam Black returns to State competing in two relays, the 200 free and 400 free. The junior will also swim in the 100 backstroke and 500 free where he hopes to finish with a time of 5 minutes and 50 seconds.

"I'm just thankful for the program here at St. John Paul II," Black said. "I started swimming while I was in eighth grade and I fell in love with it thanks to the coaches."

Larissa Liska

Brody Garcia will swim in two relays, the 200 free and 400 free. Individually he'll race in the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly, which is his favorite event.

"It's the hardest one to do physically, and it's like all power and strength. I like it," Garcia said. "I'm going to try my hardest to get a medal because coach said I can push her in if I get a medal."

Larissa Liska

Last season, the Incarnate Word Academy boys placed second as a team at the TAPPS Division III State swim meet. This season the Angels are taking seven boys to State including senior Jonah Dulin.

"I'm hoping I can beat that 500 time and I just hope everyone has fun and does their best, especially the freshmen who just started swimming," Dulin said.

Dulin, a returning State qualifier, will compete individually in the 500 and 200 free and he'll help the 400 free relay and medley relay. It's impressive to see how much he's improved.

"Could barely swim when he first started our program, so he's gone from one of the slowest to one of the fastest on the team," said Incarnate Word Academy swim coach Mic Nelson. "It's really exciting to see."

Larissa Liska

Morgan Calk is looking to defend his 100 backstroke State Championship. He also finished second last year in the 50 free.

"I think I'm doing well on my catch," Calk said. "I feel strong and I feel powerful, so when I'm swimming I just feel like I'm moving well."

The TAPPS DIII State swim meet is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 9 in San Antonio at Josh Davis Natatorium. IWA head coach Mic Nelson is thankful she will be there since she missed Regionals while doing therapy for her battle with breast cancer.

"We do it for her," Calk said. "I mean she's such a big help and it really means everything."

Larissa Liska

Incarnate Word Academy State Qualifiers

Morgan Calk - medley relay, 50 free, 100 back, 400 free relay

Jonah Dulin - medley relay, 200 free, 500 free, 400 free relay

John Mark Bridges - medley relay, 200 free relay, 100 back, 400 free relay

Cameron Rybar - medley relay, 200 free relay, 400 free relay

Davis Tyler - 200 free relay, alternate medley relay & 400 free relay

Jack Barrett - 200 free relay, alternate medley relay & 400 free relay

Jase Garcia - alternate medley relay, 200 free relay & 400 free relay