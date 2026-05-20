St. John Paul II cheerleader Alexandra Martinez signs with Texas A&M Kingsville cheer and stunt team

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Alexandra Martinez, a cheerleader at St. John Paul II, signed with the Texas A&M Kingsville cheer and stunt team during the school's college signing day celebration.

Martinez competed on the Centurions' varsity team all four years and served as a team captain. She was also named an All-American cheerleader.

"This is amazing. For me just because TAMUK, I'm visiting it. They're so community oriented and that's something that being here at St. John Paul II has really helped me and so I think that'll be the perfect fit for me," Martinez said.

Martinez is academically ranked in the top 4 of her class and was a member of the honor society. She plans to study journalism with the goal of one day becoming a news reporter.