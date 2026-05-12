Sinton's Zack Busack signs to play football for McPherson College

SINTON, Texas — Zack Busack, a first-team all-district center for the Sinton Pirates, has signed to play college football at McPherson.

Larissa Liska

Busack started his Sinton career as an offensive guard when he moved his sophomore season. Then he made the transition to center. When choosing a college to attend, a winning culture was a key factor in Busack's decision.

"The facilities they have are amazing. They gave me an amazing offer," Busack said. "The coach was amazing. Coach (Jeremiah) Fiscus is a great coach and he's had a lot of experience, and the guys over there are fantastic. When I went up there these guys said, I want to win, and that's somewhere I want to be because at Sinton we want to win."

Larissa Liska

Busack's father, a Sinton coach, played college football. Busack is now continuing that family tradition.