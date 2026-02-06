Sinton's Hughes signs with TLU, Green inks commitment to UTSA football

SINTON, Texas — Two Sinton football players celebrated college signing day on Thursday. Mykha Green inked his commitment to UTSA D1 football and Sean Hughes joined the Texas Lutheran University roster in DIII.

"Very special young men that have made a difference," said Sinton football head coach Michael Troutman during the ceremony.

After many thoughts and prayers, I am blessed to say I am 100% committed to Texas Lutheran University!🟡⚫️@TLU_Football @CoachMTroutman @LinkBrown46 @SintonFootball pic.twitter.com/4o2TjJA1gu — Sean Hughes (@seandon_) January 27, 2026

Green signed to play running back for the UTSA Roadrunners in the American Conference. He ended his Sinton senior season with 3,444 yards and 48 touchdowns, which breaks the single-season rushing touchdowns record in the Coastal Bend. Green believes UTSA will help him achieve his future goals.

"It just felt like the best opportunity for me and it's just real close to home," Green said. "I also have my sister that lives over there. It feels great. I planned my whole life to hopefully be able to make it to the NFL and these are just the couple of steps that I need to be taking."

Larissa Liska

Hughes will have the opportunity to play cornerback and receiver for Texas Lutheran University in Seguin. The 6-foot-1 senior ended his campaign with 6 interceptions, 39 total tackles, a fumble recovery and defensive touchdown. On offense he caught 39 passes for 706 yards and 9 touchdowns. He'll add versatility and athleticism to TLU.

"You know when I went over there the atmosphere was nice," Hughes said. "The coaches really loved me and the people over there are welcoming. It's close to home too, so it's the best choice for me."

Larissa Liska

ACCOLADES

Mykha Green



THSCA 4A Super Elite Team

District MVP

Padilla Poll 4A-DII All State Offense First Team RB

Caller Times All South Texas MVP

Sean Hughes

