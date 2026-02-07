Sinton wins district championship over Beeville 47-34, McHugh's 50th win in 2 years

SINTON, Texas — The Sinton Lady Pirates needed a win over Beeville on Friday to secure the UIL District 30-4A Championship for the first time since 1995. Sinton won 47-34. Their first meeting was decided by 2 points, and the Lady Pirates won 45-43.

"Being mentally tough and getting through the hard times. That's what's going to help us go far," said Sinton senior Addison "Chicken" Luis. "I feel like we've done a lot better at that since the beginning of the season and I'm just so proud of my team."

Sinton head coach Ashley McHugh will never forget this historic win for her team. It also marked her 50th career win as a head coach in two years.

"When I first started in Sinton in 2020 they were my seventh grade A team," McHugh said. "So every year that they've moved up I've moved up with them. Seventh grade, eighth grade, I was their JV coach and now I'm their head coach. It's their senior year and they've had two outstanding years and I'm just so proud."