SINTON, TX — The Sinton Pirates have upheld their standard of excellence this season, sitting atop UIL 3A-DI District 15. But they share that top spot with this week's opponent, the Orange Grove Bulldogs.

Sinton is 5-2 and 2-0 in district play. Orange Grove is 5-2 and also undefeated in district play.

Sinton, Orange Grove set for first-place district showdown in Game of the Week

But Sinton's head coach Mike Troutman and Orange Grove's head coach Jared Johnston each told me they don't think this battle is any different than the other nine games on the schedule.

"We're not focused on the opponent; we're focused on ourselves. We're focused on us getting better as a Sinton Pirate Football Team," Troutman said.

"I'll be honest with you, I've been talking about us. It's kinda cliché, but it is what it is. We've got to focus on things we control, and what we can control is us and how we prepare," Johnston said.

It sounds cliché, but how can you question these two great programs?

Sinton is returning a number of key pieces from a team that made the state semifinals last season, like returning senior quarterback Quincy Bess, who can make magic out of a broken play, running back Marcos Zapata, who takes over for Mykha Green, and kicker Blake Bordelon, who brings his experience back to special teams.

"A lot of our players are returning from last year. I think it's the experience level; we're not going to be shook in any moment; we're ready for anything," Blake Bordelon said.

That continuity even bleeds into the offensive line, led by returning starter Jason Valdez.

"We got to focus on the opponent ahead of us, which is Orange Grove this week. It starts all week at practice; we have to be 100%, we have to be all together in everything we do," Jason Valdez said.

Orange Grove, on the other hand, has a team mainly led by juniors, like linebacker Trace Fowler and quarterback Hughes Klatt. Their practice habits are rock solid, and they preach physicality day in and day out.

"We like to be the most aggressive players on the field. We like to think in every game we can compete with everyone. If that's through outplaying them in speed, but mainly aggression," senior defensive lineman James Miller said.

Even though both teams are focused on themselves, they know this game is an important step toward their district title goals.

"This team is really good. This is going to show us what we have and what they have as well. We're both 2-0; it's going to be a really great battle out there between us two," Daniel Martinez said.

Sinton hosts Orange Grove at Pirate Stadium on Friday. Kickoff is at 7:30. The winner will take home the Thomas J. Henry Friday Night Fever Game of the Week trophy.

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