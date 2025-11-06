Sinton looks to defend district, Rockport-Fulton aims to take first title since 2019 on the Friday Night Fever

SINTON, TX — Thanksgiving, Christmas, winning a district title.

It's become like a yearly tradition for the Sinton Pirates who have finished atop UIL 4A-DII District 15 for the past five seasons.

"It's what we do here," Sinton head coach Michael Troutman said. "That's bred into them. It's in the water they drink, it's in their blood and it's in their family."

But on Friday that streak hangs in the balance as Rockport-Fulton is set to visit Pirate Stadium.

The other Pirates haven't won district since 2019 which was the last time Sinton failed to finish atop the standings.

"We're excited for this opportunity," Rockport-Fulton head coach Eric Soza said. "It's going to be a really good game."

Rockport-Fulton is 3-0 in district play and controls its own destiny. If they win Friday night they take the title. However, if Sinton wins and Cuero defeats Robstown it would create a three-way tie.

The tiebreaker in this district comes down to point differential in head-to-head games. Rockport-Fulton defeated Cuero by one point, while Sinton lost to Cuero by one point.

That means if Sinton was to beat Rockport-Fulton by one, all three teams would be tied even after the tiebreaker.

The district would then be determined by a game of chance like a coin flip. Winner would take first place and then second and third place would be decided by head-to-head record.

"Previous years we've won district and now it going to be a challenge," Sinton Senior Linebacker Ace Fuentes said. "We love being put in a corner and (we're) ready to fight."

Both teams boast strong rushing attacks. Rockport-Fulton is led by Traey Alvarado (108.4 ypg) and Sinton is spearheaded by Mykha Green (247 ypg).

With a district title on the line and a small chance for tiebreaker chaos, Friday's game has plenty of intrigue.

"We've been hungry for this," Rockport-Fulton Senior Defensive Lineman Aiden Williams said. "We haven't won one since middle school."

UIL 4A-DII DISTRICT 15 STANDINGS



Rockport-Fulton (6-3, 3-0) Cuero (8-1, 2-1) Sinton (8-1, 2-1) Robstown (6-3, 1-2) Ingleside (2-8, 0-4)

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!