Sinton and Calallen's final test before district is Game of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The KRIS 6 week six Game of the Week features undefeated #7 Sinton (5-0) and Calallen (4-1). The Wildcats are riding a 4-game winning streak. Now the Battle of Maroon is back, and it's both team's last chance to prep before district kicks off.

"I'm excited for the atmosphere over there," said Sinton junior right guard Jason Valdez. "Just everything about it going into a hostile environment."

One word that describes Sinton and Calallen is physicality, and the battle starts in the trenches.

"We have a really great bond as a whole group, going from backups to starters to everything," Valdez said. "We just do our job, do what we're supposed to do and have fun with it."

Larissa Liska

Before the season, Dave Campbell's ranked Sinton's o-line as the best in 4A. Calallen's d-line is ready to learn from the challenge.

"Focusing on the little things like using our hands more, pad level and stuff like that," said Calallen senior nose guard and defensive tackle Alfie Soliz. "Just the small details that really help us out in the trenches. Going against a team like them they've got a lot of size. They're very good as well, so it will just help us get better overall."

Sinton's experienced o-line has helped sophomore quarterback Quincy Bess build confidence. Through 5 games he's passed for 423 yards, 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He's also rushed for 202 yards and 1 touchdown.

"He just keeps getting better and better at learning his reads, learning why we're doing stuff and concepts, why we're running and passing and all that goes with it you know," said Sinton football head coach Michael Troutman. "He's a student of the game and he's doing a fantastic job."

Larissa Liska

Sinton's defense is led by senior outside linebacker Jonathan Rivas. He has 66 tackles and 3 sacks. Facing their own running back Mykha Green, who has 1,351 yards and 17 touchdowns, has strengthened their attack.

"Just seeing a running back that has the ability of Mykha Green really helps us you know, and it really gets us prepared for those running backs that are shifty and fast," said Rivas.

Drew Bishop Mykha Green rushes in one of his four touchdowns

That's good prep when facing Calallen running back Ricky Rodriguez who has 423 yards and 7 touchdowns, but he's not the only one. The Wildcats offense shares the rock.

"You know we've been more efficient," said Calallen head coach Charlie Reeve. "Especially staying on schedule on third downs. I think we've done a good job in the redzone finishing drives. Our goal is to score on the opening drive of each half. We've done that the last three games."

KRIS 6

This rivalry is fresh for football, but it's been a baseball playoff battle in recent years. These two faced off on the gridiron last year, but prior to that they had not played each other since 1995. All-time Calallen leads the football series that started in 1949 (12-8-1).

"I like it because my freshman year we lost to Sinton in baseball and then sophomore year we beat them," said Calallen senior wide receiver and cornerback Drayson Gamez. "Last year we lost to them in football, so hopefully we go back and get our revenge this year."

Tyrese boone Calallen Wide Receiver Drayson Gamez celebrates a touchdown catch during the Game Night South Texas Matchup

Sinton and Calallen kickoff our Game of the Week on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Phil Danaher Stadium.

