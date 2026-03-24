Signups open for 2026 KRIS 6 Hooks Kids Reporter, interview a baseball player

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the 2026 Corpus Christi Hooks AA baseball season approaches, signups for the Hooks KRIS 6 Kid Reporter are back. Kids ages 6-13 can register to interview a Hooks player or even a coach.

The reporter will be able to ask anywhere between 5-10 questions and then their interview will air on KRIS 6. There will be 10-13 reporters selected in the 2026 season.

Signup to possibly be selected as a 2026 KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter at https://www.milb.com/corpus-christi/forms/reporter.