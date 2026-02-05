SATX Youth Bowlers Tour brings major tournament to Aransas Pass this weekend

The SATX Youth Bowlers Tour—the largest sports shot qualifying tournament in Texas—is coming to Aransas Pass this weekend, expected to draw families from across the state, including Brownsville, Dallas, Odessa, and Houston.

Last season, the tour awarded over $25,000 in scholarships and sent 103 Texas youth bowlers to the Junior Gold Championships. Under the leadership of Jodi Mann and Rachel Toney, the program has already qualified 64% of Texas youth bowlers this season.

When youth bowlers register with the United States Bowling Congress (USBC), they receive a SMART account in which scholarship winnings are held until high school graduation for use in college. The USBC also provides curriculum, equipment, and grants for schools interested in starting bowling clubs or teams.

The local youth bowling community in the Coastal Bend is thriving, with active leagues at CM Lanes in Aransas Pass, Pin City Lanes in Alice, Lucky Strike in Corpus Christi, and Bee Family Fun Center in Beeville. These centers also host high school teams from the Texas High School Bowling Club, representing schools such as Ingleside, Rockport, Aransas Pass, Beeville, Pettus, Three Rivers, IWA, and local homeschoolers.

For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.