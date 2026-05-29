Santa Gertrudis Academy wins second State Championship in program history, taking down Coahoma

AUSTIN, Texas — Santa Gertrudis Academy's four seniors closed a chapter to a fairy tale, taking down the 3-peat State title holders Coahoma in an 8-1 UIL 3A-DII State Championship victory. This was the same team SGA fell to in their last Championship appearance in 2023.

"I'm just so proud of every single one of these girls," said SGA senior pitcher D'Andra Fernandez. "Hold on, I'm I crying? I love them so much and I'm just so proud."

Larissa Liska

State MVP goes to senior catcher K'Lee Bazan, an East Texas Baptist University signee, who went 4-for-4 at the plate for 3 RBI and a run.

"Amazing. Like I never thought I'd be in this position, but we all worked hard as a team, and all those practices we deserve it," Bazan said.

Larissa Liska

SGA out hit Coahoma 16-3. On defense, starting pitcher Lexi Ruiz dealt 5 strikeouts through 5.1 innings, only allowing 3 hits, 1 run and 4 walks. Fernandez closed out the game throwing 2 strikeouts in 1.2 innings while allowing only 1 walk.

Larissa Liska

Thomas De Los Santos' first season with SGA was in 2013, which was their first ever Championship appearance in program history. Now he leads the team to their second ever title (2026 and 2018), but this year was extra special. De Los Santos lost his mother in February to cancer and he wears purple for her.

"You see that? You see the color of the wristband? So I knew, I knew she was with us," De Los Santos said. "Definitely I did that for her and if I could afford it I'd retire right now, but, uh, I can't. My wife and I are just building a new house so I have to work and it's hard leaving a program like this."

Santa Gertrudis Academy graduates four seniors, Bazan, Fernandez, Ruiz and Natalia Escobedo

Larissa Liska