Santa Gertrudis Academy softball earns UIL 3A-DII State Championship rematch with Coahoma

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Santa Gertrudis Academy softball, a program that won the State title in 2018. The Lady Lions are making their first State Championship appearance in 3 years, and they’ll be facing the same team they fell to in 2023, Coahoma, but now SGA has earned another chance to dance on the diamond.

“It means a lot. Especially to this team because I know not all of our seniors got to make it," said Santa Gertrudis Academy senior pitcher and outfielder D'Andra Fernandez. "Some were hurt and some were just not eligible at the time, and it feels really good.”

Larissa Liska

Fernandez played in the 2023 4-2 loss to Coahoma. Since then, the Bulldogs have won three straight State titles, which is tied for a Texas high school softball record. That near-victory experience was a good learning opportunity for Fernandez who was a freshman at the time.

“Honestly just learning how to work under pressure," Fernandez said. "It really helped, especially with the team I was with at the time. They really pushed me to be the best.”

Larissa Liska

The keys to Santa Gertrudis Academy's (40-4) record are their timely hitting, teamwork defense and 3 pitchers in the circle (Fernandez, Lexi Ruiz and Natalia Escobedo). That's why this year's Lady Lions remind 13-year head coach Thomas De Los Santos of his 2023 team.

“We don't have that one All-American player. We have 15 girls who all do their part no matter what it is, and that's huge for us," De Los Santos said.

Larissa Liska

This year’s Lady Lions remind 13-year head coach Thomas De Los Santos of his 2023 team.

“We don’t have that one all-American player. We have 15 girls who all do their part no matter what it is and that’s huge for us.”

2026 was not an easy start for De Los Santos. He dedicated this season to his mother, Belinda Elizondo, who passed away from cancer in February.

"Our first round was purple out. That was her favorite color," De Los Santos said. "For those that notice, I did not wear today, but I wear a purple shoelaces in memory of her. It was an all new meaning for me this year."

Thomas De Los Santos

Now it's up to the girls to win their second title in program history.

"It's definitely like a full circle experience right now. It was definitely everything that I wanted," said Santa Gertrudis Academy senior catcher K'Lee Bazan. "It was like one of our goals as seniors and for me to experience that like in the dugout my freshman year and now to be able to actually play on the field, it's gonna be wonderful. It's gonna be an insane feeling."

Larissa Liska

The No. 2 ranked Santa Gertrudis Academy Lady Lions and No. 7 ranked Coahoma Lady Bulldogs battle for the UIL 3A-DII State Championship on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Red and Charline McCombs Field at UT Austin.