Santa Gertrudis Academy looking for revenge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The finish line for the 2021 softball playoffs is fast approaching and there are just three teams remaining from the Coastal Bend.

Calallen is the sole representative still standing in Class 4A. And in 3A both Bishop and Santa Gertrudis Academy are still playing.

The 3A Region IV matchup will between the two rival schools with the winner advancing to Austin for the state tournament.

"I'm really excited that we're both from the same district," said Santa Gertrudis coach Thomas De Los Santos. "Shows our district was obviously pretty competitive."

The Lady Lions will enter this game with a chip on their shoulders. For the first time in quite a while, Bishop took the district crown from them.

"We want redemption so bad," said senior Alana Benitez.

For Benitez, this series will be a family affair. She has two cousins that play for Bishop.

"Our families are always competitive," added Benitez. "They put badger stickers on our cars and we write on theirs. It's just crazy."

For a best-of-3 series, those family ties will be forgotten. The winner will be just two wins away from bringing a state title back to the Coastal Bend.

"I'm glad that we are the two teams that have a chance of making the semifinal," said senior Jaquelin Garza.

The series starts at 7 p.m. Thursday.

