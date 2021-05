2021 High School Baseball Playoffs: Regional Semifinals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2021 high school baseball playoffs continue on this week. Below are the times, dates and locations for the regional semifinals sorted by class. Any changes will be reflected on this page.

CLASS 5A

Veterans Memorial vs. Dripping Springs

All games in San Antonio at North East ISD

Game 1: Thursday May 27, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May 29, 1 p.m.

Game 3 (IF NECESSARY): 30 minutes following game 2

Gregory-Portland vs. Leander Rouse

All games in San Antonio at North East ISD

Game 1: Wednesday May 26, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday May 27, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 (IF NECESSARY): Friday May 28, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Calallen vs. Navarro

All games at St. Mary's University San Antonio

Game 1: Thursday May 27, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Friday May 28, 2:30 p.m.

Game 3 (IF NECESSARY): Saturday May 29, 4 p.m.

Sinton vs. Tuloso-Midway

All games at Coastal Bend College

Game 1: Thursday May 27, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Friday May 28, 7 p.m.

Game 3 (IF NECESSARY): Saturday May 29, 2 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Bishop vs. Yoakum

Game 1: Thursday May 27, 7 p.m. @ Joe Gulley Park-Kenedy

Game 2: Saturday May 29, 4 p.m. @ Victoria Riverside Stadium

Game 3 (IF NECESSARY): 30 minutes following game 2

London vs. Marion

All games at Jourdanton High School

Game 1: Thursday May 27, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: 30 minutes following game 1

Game 3 (IF NECESSARY): Saturday May 29, 12 p.m.