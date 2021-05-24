2021 high school softball playoffs: regional finals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The regional final round of the 2021 high school softball playoffs starts this week. Times, dates and locations for games and series are below.
CLASS 4A
Calallen vs. Boerne
All games at Jourdanton High School
Game 1: Friday May 28, 6:30 p.m.
Game 2: Saturday May 29, 12 p.m.
Game 3 (IF NECESSARY): Saturday May 29, 2 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Bishop vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy
All games at Cabaniss Field
Game 1: Thursday May 27, 7 p.m.
Game 2: Friday May 28, 7 p.m.
Game 3 (IF NECESSARY): Saturday May 29, 5 p.m.