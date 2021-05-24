Watch
2021 high school softball playoffs: regional finals

After making a state title appearance in 2019 and with most of their starters back, the Calallen Ladycats are relishing in their favorites role in local softball.
Posted at 1:49 PM, May 24, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The regional final round of the 2021 high school softball playoffs starts this week. Times, dates and locations for games and series are below.

CLASS 4A

Calallen vs. Boerne

All games at Jourdanton High School
Game 1: Friday May 28, 6:30 p.m.
Game 2: Saturday May 29, 12 p.m.
Game 3 (IF NECESSARY): Saturday May 29, 2 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Bishop vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy

All games at Cabaniss Field
Game 1: Thursday May 27, 7 p.m.
Game 2: Friday May 28, 7 p.m.
Game 3 (IF NECESSARY): Saturday May 29, 5 p.m.

