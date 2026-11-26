SAN DIEGO, Texas — San Diego football is in uncharted territory, advancing to the third round of the playoffs for just the second time in program history. Their last appearance at this stage came five years ago.

San Diego

This Friday, the Vaqueros face Hallettsville in the UIL 3A-DI Regional Semifinal at 7 p.m. in Seguin, and the belief within the program is strong.

"It's really meant a lot knowing that most of us have played for 14 years together. We started in Peewee when we were 4 and we've just been playing every year after that, so it's a lot of trust," said San Diego senior linebacker Aiden Cadena.

Hallettsville's offense presents a stiff challenge, but San Diego's defense has been a backbone for the Vaqueros all season, keeping them in multiple close games.

"It's more intense. A lot of us are flowing to the ball faster. Everybody's getting their job done. It's a lot of execution," Cadena said.

Larissa Liska

On the offensive side, the Vaqueros have been electric. San Diego has accumulated over 2,000 yards rushing and more than 3,000 yards passing this season. Lead receiver Ronnie White has been a standout, totaling 20 touchdowns and accounting for half of the team's reception yards.

"Our chemistry and how we just worked all summer, our execution and knowing that they're going to be bigger than us, we just won't give up," White said.

San Diego has been battle-tested this fall, winning three consecutive close games to reach this point, defeating Orange Grove 29-28, Rio Hondo 22-21, and Marion 28-21 in the previous round.

"Luckily these kids are winners and the resiliency. I mean when you grow up in San Diego, you grow up tough, and these kids are tough and they continue to find a way to win and hopefully we keep that streak going this week," said San Diego head coach Matthew Garcia.

Larissa Liska

The two programs have met in the playoffs before. Fifteen years ago, Hallettsville defeated San Diego 28-0. The Vaqueros will be looking to rewrite that history Friday night.

San Diego (10-2) and Hallettsville (9-3) kick off the UIL 3A-DI Regional Semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m. in Seguin at Matador Stadium.